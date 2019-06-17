PTSD can happen to anyone

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

PTSD is known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and is the root cause of suicide.

What many people might not know is that this can happen to anyone.

Kids, teenagers, and adults not just members of the military.

With June being National PTSD Awareness Month 7News spoke to Robert Bowman who is a Clinical Therapist at Ohio Valley Medical Center.

He shared with us some of the triggers and treatment plan that go along with PTSD.

Some of the triggers are body tension, seeing something that reminds you of the event, different smells, and many other things.

As for treatment; he said to control the emotionality, the contextualization, and the connection to the memory its self.

He said in order to treat a traumatic memory you have to be able to focus on it for a little while.