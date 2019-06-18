Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Generosity on Founder’s Day
Top Stories
Founder’s Day huge success for Foster Hope Ohio Valley
Top Stories
Safety Town is back
President Trump weighs in on West Virginia education reform
Marshall County man admits to methamphetamine charge
Gov. Justice orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Master Sgt. Nicholas Sheperty
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Roughriders Advance To AAL Championship
Top Stories
Roughriders Confident In Rematch With Ironmen
Top Stories
Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
Roughriders Ready For AAL Semifinal
DA: Suspect in Ortiz shooting likely wanted in Pennsylvania
Mistrial declared in rape case of for former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr.
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Puppy dog eyes and other trending news
Video
Posted:
Jun 18, 2019 / 10:43 AM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2019 / 10:43 AM UTC
video
Window washing superheroes and other great videos
Puppy dog eyes and other trending news
Watchdog Charity Culinary Cook-Off today
OMEGA campaign raises $80,000
Youth mental health training course today
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Digital Exclusive: Generosity on Founder’s Day
Founder’s Day huge success for Foster Hope Ohio Valley
Safety Town is back
President Trump weighs in on West Virginia education reform
Marshall County man admits to methamphetamine charge
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News