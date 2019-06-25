Red, White and Brew at Centre Market

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the lead up to our nation’s Independence Day, there will be an outdoor festival at Centre Market in Wheeling this Saturday.

Red, White and Brew will feature music, food and much more.

The event begins at 11 a.m. It was made possible thanks to the City of Wheeling and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

“We are so blessed to be partnered with the City of Wheeling,” said Jessica Rine, executive director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “They do some great events down here and we’re happy to help them with that. All the proceeds will go to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and all of the beer proceeds will go to Centre Market to make this place beautiful.”

Rine also says that if you plan on coming to Red, White and Brew, you should check out the shops and restaurants on the other side of the market.