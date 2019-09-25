Reentry Resource Fair aimed at helping those restart their lives

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Since September is national recovery month the YWCA is working with the Northern Panhandle Reentry Council and the U.S. Attorney’s Office among other organizations to host a Reentry Resource Fair.

The event is aimed at helping those leaving the prison system restart their lives.

They say it’s all about educating these people showing them the opportunities available here across the Ohio Valley.

And they have a special tool for that, the Reentry Simulation.

“Basically what we do is we take individuals and put them into identities coming out of the correction system and you have to live a week in the life of someone and the expectations that are given to them. You get to see what the barriers and challenges are yourself.” Laura Albertini-Weigel – WIND Director

The event is free and open to the public!

Here is the agenda for the event!