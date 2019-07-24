Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Organizers announce ‘Italian American of the Year’ honorees ahead of Festival

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Here’s a friendly reminder that the 37th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will kick off this weekend.

During a dinner at Undo’s in St. Clairsville, organizers announced the winner of this year’s Italian American of the Year award.

To much surprise, there were actually two honorees.

Tony Polsinelli, a former Festival board member and Tom Triveri, owner of Triveri Aluminum Inc.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at noon.

7News is a proud media sponsor of this year’s event and will provide coverage throughout the weekend.

For more information, please visit their website. A schedule of events can be found on their webpage as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter