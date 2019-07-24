Organizers announce ‘Italian American of the Year’ honorees ahead of Festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Here’s a friendly reminder that the 37th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will kick off this weekend.

During a dinner at Undo’s in St. Clairsville, organizers announced the winner of this year’s Italian American of the Year award.

To much surprise, there were actually two honorees.

Tony Polsinelli, a former Festival board member and Tom Triveri, owner of Triveri Aluminum Inc.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at noon.

7News is a proud media sponsor of this year’s event and will provide coverage throughout the weekend.

For more information, please visit their website. A schedule of events can be found on their webpage as well.