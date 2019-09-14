Report: Over 38% of W.Va. schools missing attendance goal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia education officials say they’ve found a problem with the state’s school system: many students aren’t showing up to class.

The education department released a report Thursday saying that more than 38% of schools did not meet attendance standards in the 2018-2019 school year.

In a statement, schools superintendent Steven Paine didn’t give a reason for the high level of absences but said he looks forward to working with counties and local school boards to address the problem.

The report also says a fifth of students statewide are considered chronically absent, meaning they missed 18 or more days of the school year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)