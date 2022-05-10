WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Tuesday night’s West Virginia Primary Election certainly tested Former President Trump’s grip on the GOP.

Trump’s endorsement record continues to be undefeated after two wins in the Mountain State.

And after Tuesday’s win in the West Virginia Congressional 2nd District the Trump train continues to roll through with Representative Alex Mooney onboard.

Trump endorsed Republican incumbent Alex Mooney who beat Republican incumbent David McKinley.

Congressman Mooney has been declared Tuesday’s winner.

This hotly contested race that put the two politicians in the same congressional district due to redistricting.

The former president had sort of a perfect record heading into the West Virginia Primary with his endorsements and tonight, he won and so did the man he endorsed, Alex Mooney.

McKinley also received some noteworthy endorsements from Governor Jim Justice, and even Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who reached across the aisle to endorse him calling McKinley a quote, “True West Virginian.”

But Trump’s endorsement of Mooney, some would say, seems to have sealed the deal.

Another big winner for the Trump train was Carol Miller who ran in the U.S. House 1st District.

She has been the declared the big winner.

With both Mooney and Miller winning in West Virginia, this solidifies that Trump’s endorsement still has weight with Trumpsters even without Trump in office.



