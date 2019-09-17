UPDATE: City Council votes not to approve proposed zoning changes

UPDATE (7:45, 9/17/19) — The vote is in for the proposed zoning changes on National Road.

Wheeling City Council voted 4-3 in favor of keeping the area residential zoning.

Therefore, a new Chase Bank will not be constructed in place of Edgwood Lutheran Church.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a packed house in the Wheeling City Building Tuesday evening as residents await the vote for the proposed zoning changes on National Road.

Edgwood Lutheran Church currently sits at 1154 National Road but city officials want to replace it with a Chase Bank.

However, the land sits in residential zoning and residents have expressed their opposition.

Traffic flow and safety for children in the area are some of their top concerns.

Residents also point to the fact that there is a Chase Bank less than one-quarter mile down the road.

Nevertheless, city officials say the financial institution will bring jobs and 24/7 security access to the neighborhood.

The Wheeling Planning Commission and city’s zoning commission have both voted against the proposed changes.

The only thing that remains is a vote from Wheeling City Council.

Stay with 7News for updates.