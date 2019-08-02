1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Ohio County Magistrate sentenced to prison Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Residents reminisce memories of First Ward Playground

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fond memories of the First Ward Playground on Fourth Street have encouraged Wellsburg residents to host a reunion.

This will be the first-ever ‘First Ward Reunion’ and organizers are going all out for the event.

There will be hot dog, s’mores and popcorn among other snacks.

For entertainment, organizers say there will be bingo, dancing and also a Chinese auction.

The reunion is open to everyone and will take place throughout the weekend.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter