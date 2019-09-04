Rethink Your Drink campaign up in running in Ohio and Marshall Counties

Do you ever wonder how much sugar is in your drink?

Or how much sugar is in the beverages your child consumes?

Well, a Rethink Your Drink campaign is encouraging kids to reconsider their drinking habits by avoiding soda and juice in favor of water.

Students in Ohio and Marshall counties have been learning about how to stay healthy in the opening weeks of this new school year.

“We have just realized because of the obesity epidemic in our state that we’re drinking far too many sugar-sweetened beverages and it’s leading to all sorts of short-term and long-term health problems with children, adults, everybody. So the Rethink Your Drink program is something we bring to schools, 4-H camps.” Molly Poffenbanger- Adult Health Educater

The Rethink Your Drink campaign encourages educators to teach students to read the ingredients on food and drink labels to identify common high-calories sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup.

It also recommends that students bring a water bottle to class to stay hydrated throughout the day.

For more information on Rethink Your Drink, visit actionforhealthykids.org.