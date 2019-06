Just about every high school holds a reunion. But in Belmont County, one elementary school holds one too.

Fairpoint Elementary opened in 1921 and closed in 1982. Its students say it was a wonderful school, and they are still close-knit.

The school building still stands, but that’s not where they’re holding the reunion. It’s next Saturday, June 15 from noon to four, at the former Midway Ball Park.