The 5th annual Lock 13 Riverfest kicks off Friday at 4:00 p.m. in McMechen.

Food and drink vendors will be all up and down the riverfront, along with a brand new stage for live music.

Friday’s events include Black Diamond Wrestling and an appearance by the West Virginia Mountaineer

On Saturday, there will be a cornhole tournament, a kayak race and fireworks.

Both days will also feature McMechen’s original street fair games.