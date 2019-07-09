Road projects could be in jeopardy in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some discoursing news in Brooke County.

Commissioners announced on Tuesday at the Commission meeting that road projects could be in jeopardy and there may be a reduction of money in the county.

Some of the projects could be removed all together.

One of the projects in particular that was talked about was the 10th Street intersection.

Commissioners discussed sending a letter to the Governor about their disappointment in this possible reduction of money.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.