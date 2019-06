Heads up for drivers in Ohio County: the I-70 westbound off-ramp at Exit 5 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for replacement of concrete pavement.

As for drivers in Marshall County, listen to this, if you drive through or park in McMechen. Marshall Street and Baltimore Street will be paved Thursday through Saturday. The city is asking all vehicles parked on these streets to be moved while this is happening.

We will keep you updated.