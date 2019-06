A new and unique business celebrated its grand opening Friday.



Rub & Grub at Center Market offers area folks a place to unwind and relax. The evening features massage classes, in which couples learn easy ways to release common pain patters. That is followed by a dinner prepared by a local chef.

Tai Chi and Yoga classes are also offered. Classes are offered by appointment only..

To find out more or to sign up for a class you can go to their website www.rubandgrubwv.com.