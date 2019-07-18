Safely ride the heat wave with cooling tips

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley is facing a serious heat wave over the next few days and officials are urging the public to take precautions when outdoors.

7News took some time Thursday to speak with Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart and gain some insight.

Hart recommended staying hydrated and putting a cold compress on the face and neck area.

Hart also suggested keeping a close eye on loved ones during the heat wave.

“Make sure that if you have friends or family that are elderly or may not have air conditioning, you need to check on them,” said Hart. “You need to make sure that you check on your neighbors, check on your family [and] check on your friends just to make sure they are okay.”

Be aware of signs of heat exhaustion and if you or another person stops sweating in the heat, Hart urges the public to seek medical attention immediately.