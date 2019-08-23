WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Second annual Wheeling Comedy Bar Crawl 2019 is set for Saturday
Check-in will start at 1 p.m. inside Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and the bus will depart 2 p.m.
Pickles Eatery & Bar, Mac’s Club, and Tacoholix will participate in the festivities.
Each venue will have two comedians performing.
The bus returns to Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack for the headlining comic of the evening at 7 p.m
