Second annual Wheeling Comedy Bar Crawl

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Second annual Wheeling Comedy Bar Crawl 2019 is set for Saturday

Check-in will start at 1 p.m. inside Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and the bus will depart 2 p.m.

Pickles Eatery & Bar, Mac’s Club, and Tacoholix will participate in the festivities.

Each venue will have two comedians performing.

The bus returns to Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack for the headlining comic of the evening at 7 p.m

