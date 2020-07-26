Secy Azar: We need to wear face coverings, practice social distancing

(WASHINGTON-CBS) Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar appeared CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday and advised that Americans wear face covering and practice social distancing to prevent to spread of coronavirus and the need to revert to the shutdowns seen in the spring.

Azar said the following:

“We need to wear face coverings, we need to practice social distancing, good personal hygiene, and in our hot zones close our bars, restrict our indoor dining, restrict our home gatherings.

We know this works. The modeling shows those simple steps will lead to outcomes in terms of disease spread that are comparable to shutting down without all of the pain of shutting down. And if we comply as individuals, if we wear our masks, we can avoid further shutdowns. But, if we don’t, that’ll be the consequence.”