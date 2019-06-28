Sen. Brown, Rep. Johnson react to SCOTUS ruling on congressional districts

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Many politicians have been offering their thoughts on Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling regarding congressional districts.

After the ruling, 7News spoke with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) about it and he had strong opinions. Sen. Brown made it clear that he is not a fan of the current Supreme Court.

The high court is leaving the issue of drawing congressional districts to the states. The ruling marked a setback in the efforts to limit the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain. It is also significant in the sense that the Supreme Court has decided to leave the outlining of congressional districts up to the states instead of having the federal government determine those boundaries.

Senator Sherrod Brown believes that the federal government should draw congressional districts, rather than leaving that up to each individual state.

“These districts are all chosen by politicians and determine who’s going to win,” said Sen. Brown. “We’ve had four straight elections in Ohio where the incumbent party has been re-elected all 16 times in every single one of these elections for eight years. This is a sham.”

Senator Brown’s colleague, Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), had a different opinion on the ruling.

“The drawing of Congressional district lines is, in my opinion, a states issue, and it’s simply not feasible for the U.S. Supreme Court to review every legislative and congressional map in the country,” said Rep. Johnson. “I’m glad this uncertainty is behind us, and I look forward to continuing to represent the hardworking people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.”

Voting issues are always a heated debate in the Buckeye State, considering the fact that Ohio is a major swing state in Presidential elections.

As always, 7News is your Local Election Headquarters.