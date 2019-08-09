Breaking News
Senator Ihlenfeld updates public on Suspension Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several residents have recently voiced their concerns about the conditions of the on-ramp from Virginia Avenue to the Suspension.

They are suggesting Division of Highways repairing the bridge and on-ramp simultaneously while the bridge remains closed.

I’ve lived over on the Island for over 75 years and we’re here trying to see if we can get something done with the on-ramp. It looks like it’s in deplorable shape. If they’re going to do something, we’d like to have it done now while the bridge is down instead of having to wait three to six months for them to shut the bridge down.

William Seabright, Wheeling Island resident

West Virginia Senator Bill Ihlenfeld met with Seabright Friday to take a personal look at the Suspension Bridge.

Some concerned citizens brought to my attention damage that’s developed over the years to the on-ramp here. I’m over here to take a look at it, then work with the DOH to see if we can address the condition the on-ramp at the same time they’re doing repairs to the bridge.

State Sen. William Ihlenfeld, (D-1st)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

