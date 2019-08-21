Breaking News
Service dogs watch live musical for training

Stratford, Ontario, Canada (CNN/WTRF) — What would make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs!

It happened in Canada during a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.” at the 2019 Stratford Festival.

So why were the pups treated to the outing? It’s all part of the training.

The pooches are learning to become service dogs.

Sitting calmly in a theater with human handlers helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do.

It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways and crowded fairs.

The dogs don’t have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass but some of them did anyway!

The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time.

