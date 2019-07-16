Sheriff: 16-year-old shoots, then rapes girl

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 16-year-old after he shot and then sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says 911 received a call on Monday, July 15th, 2019, at around 9 PM from a Wheelersburg resident who said a teen girl showed up at his door stating that she had been shot and needed help.

Captain John Murphy stated that a deputy responded to the address and located the 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. The girl was taken to a hospital by Porter Township Rescue Squad.

A detective started an investigation and interviewed the victim. She reported that the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, asked her to have sex with him. When the victim refused he made threats to shoot her if she did not comply. The girl said she him no multiple times and as a result of that, he shot her, then sexually assaulted her. The victim told the detective that the 16-year-old immediately ran away after shooting her.

Murphy says the 16-year-old was later located in Wheelersburg and was detained without incident which resulted in him being interviewed and charged. Murphy says deputies and detectives were able to search a large wooded area behind a home on Ainsley Avenue and locate the weapon used in the assault along with cut out pieces of the mattress and bedding. These items will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

Sheriff Donini says the 16-year-old has been charged with one count of Rape a felony of the 1st degree, one count of felonious assault a felony of the 2nd degree and tampering with evidence a felony of the 3rd degree. This juvenile is currently being held in the Ross County detention center without bond and will appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Juvenile Court on a later date.