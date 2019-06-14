Sherrod Brown comments on the need of disaster federal aid

We’re just weeks removed from deadly tornados that touched down across the Buckeye State.

In a bipartisan effort, Ohio’s governor and U.S. Senators are calling for federal aid

Senator Sherrod Brown says Governor Mike DeWine has done his job in putting together the request that he and Senator Portman will pass along to President Trump.

Senator Brown told 7News some ways in which the government can support his constituents.

“A number of business are gonna need some low-interest loans, guaranteed loans, from the SBA,” said Brown. “We do that with disaster relief. A number of communities had their power and their water compromised, so we help directly, communities and reimbursing communities for all of the overtime that so many of their workers worked because of the tornado, just getting peoples power and electricity and water back on and getting people safe.”

Governor DeWine’s 30-page long request for federal aid was sent to FEMA yesterday.