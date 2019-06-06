SNAP officials believe Archbishop Lori’s statement missed key details

Just 24 hours after Archbishop William Lori released a letter detailing new information about former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) is firing back.

SNAP officials say the Archbishop failed to mention key details of the investigation in his letter.

Shortly after this letter was sent out, the Washington Post released an article detailing the full investigative report. The Post says the full report was leaked to them.

SNAP officials say that while Archbisop Lori admitted that he had received financial gifts from Bransfield in his letter, he failed to mention the thousands of dollars that was paid to brother bishops and priests who he allegedly sexually abused.

In a statement SNAP officials say, “Archbishop Lori claims that he removed from the report any mention of the gifts because ‘it seemed arbitrary to mention one group who got gifts and not a lot of others.’ Nonsense. Every group that received these gifts should have been mentioned and investigations should be underway to determine if any of those gifts were quid pro quo.”

Archbishop Lori says he did pay back all money that was gifted to him, and has requested that the money be given to Catholic Charities.

We have reached out to the Diocese but officials say they are not going to comment at this time.