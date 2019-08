ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville is welcoming a new credit union to the area.

Softite Community Federal Credit Union officially opened their doors Friday morning.

Credit union officials kicked off the start of business with a bang!

There was a ribbon cutting, along with an open house featuring prizes, giveaways and more.

Softite Community Federal Credit Union is located on Banfield Road across from the Ohio Valley Mall.