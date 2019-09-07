Sony releases Walkman for its 40th anniversary

One of the 80’s cultural icons is making a comeback, right on time for a big anniversary!

Sony is releasing a new version of its Walkman, as the device approaches its 40th birthday.

The Walkman was the first truly portable cassette player that came out in 1979.

This anniversary edition doesn’t actually play cassettes, but its screensaver and soft case look like it does.

It’s an Andriod-powered music player that can store up to 16 gigabytes and connects to WiFi.

Sony has sold more than 200 million Walkmans over the last 40 years.

The new retro version is a limited release and will sell for about $500.

