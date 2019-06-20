St. Clairsville water meeting gets heated

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The City of St. Clairsville’s water and sewage system needs rebuilt.

An exploratory committee seeks to determine if selling the systems to the private water company Aqua-Ohio makes sense.

At a committee meeting Wednesday, one member, Bill Brooks, recommended they seek professional advice from an uninvolved expert. Others say the company’s proposal is too vague.

Opinions heated up, with one man storming out after he couldn’t ask a question.

“If you go online and you look up AQUA, and comments, 98% of the comments are terrible,” said Brooks. “Ok. Yes sir, I’ve seen it, I’ll bring them in next week if you’d like. They’re terrible. They’re terrible out their service, they’re terrible about their rates.”

St. Clairsville Safety and Service Director Jim Zucal said that he has not misled anyone.

“I’ll continue to stay positive,” said Zucal. “And this group, we appreciate their comments.”

In a previous statement, an Aqua-Ohio spokesman declined an interview request, “…out of respect for the City’s leadership and the volunteers that have stepped forth to advise them as part of the advisory committee.”

The next meeting is set for next Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.