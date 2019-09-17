Students learn to be ‘game changers’ in opioid epidemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — High school students gathered at West Virginia University Tuesday for a statewide summit.

Hosted by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and MVB Bank, students across the Mountain State learned how to be ‘game changers’ in the opioid epidemic.

Speakers at the summit included former NBA player, Chris Herren.

I looked around and watched the kids enjoying the presentations, and they were completely focused in. And for high school kids to sit still for that long — for two hours, and be educated and entertained — I think is a tribute to the speakers.

Joe Boczek

Another summit is scheduled to be held Wednesday at the Cam Henderson center at Marshall University.

