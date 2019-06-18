Summer fun at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family around the Valley during the summertime, look no further.

Oglebay Park has plenty of exciting thing to do this summer for all ages. Not only do they have four golf courses that you can practice your swing on, but they also have a new Ariel Ropes Course that challenges you to climb through a series of ropes. And for the little ones, there’s a playground and plenty fish in Schenk Lake to catch.

“There’s paddle boating done down on Schenk Lake,” said Herb Faulkenberry, Oglebay’s vice president of sales and marketing. “There’s miniature golf. There’s horse back riding down over at the stables. There is just a plethora of so much people can do when they’re here.”

Oglebay also has an in-ground heated pool on-site, as well as the Wilson Lodge if you’d like to stay a little longer. You can also purchase all-day wrist bands for the park.