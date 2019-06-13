Summer learning continues thanks to STEAM camp

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) You think there’s no learning going on in the summer, right?

Well you would be wrong.

This week Warwood Elementary school kicked off their second annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math camp for kids at the elementary, middle, and high school level. The STEAM camp helps provide hands-on impact in influencing children’s attitude towards those fields.

“It’s about a thinking process. It’s about having fun,” said Innovation Coordinator Jojo Shay. “It’s about learning to work with other people, and so hopefully they get some of that.”

The kids focused the past few days on building bidges, machines, and boats out of supplies provide by the community.

Aidan Scott is an eighth-grader, and said those open ended challenges keep him excited for what’s next.

“We’ve been building bridges, and right now we are building boats, and then tomorrow it might be something new. You just never know,” Scott added.

Many of the students love this event because not only is it a way to build new things, it also gets them out of the house.

“You do cool stuff and you don’t sit around in the summer doing nothing,” said sixth-grade student Ariauna Friend.

For the teachers, their hope is that these students end the week with new skill and great memories.

“When kids come and they wanna solve problems, I think that’s a great thing,” Shay added. “For our kids that want to be engineers, that want to be builders, who ike to think, then this is a great opportunity for them.”

The STEAM camp is being held fo two weeks and they’re expecting more than 180 kids.



