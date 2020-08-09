Sunday is National Book Lovers’ Day

Posted: / Updated:

Bibliophiles, prepare to read.

Sunday is National Book Lovers’ Day.

Experts say the first books used parchment or calf skin for pages, and their covers were made of wood or leather with clasps attached to keep them closed.

Modern books have come a long way, with many now available in digital formats.

