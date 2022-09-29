Thursday: Some fog starts your Thursday with temperatures on the cool side. Things will brighten up though as we move through the morning and afternoon hours. So by the time we make it to dinner expect to see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s.

Friday: Our Feel Good Friday is going to be a mirror image of today. The day will start out will sunshine, but then we will quickly see clouds roll in. SO by the time we make it to dinner expect to see overcast skies out ahead of any weekend rain. Expect to see our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies to start our weekend. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 50’s. We do see the chance for showers begin for the afternoon hours.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers for your Sunday. High temperatures will be back into the low 60’s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy for your Monday and the start to a new week. We will see a couple a couple of spotty showers for the morning. Otherwise, starting out mostly cloudy with skies clearing out throughout the day. High temperatures in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy with skies clearing for your day on Tuesday. So by the time we make it to the end of the day expect plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very beautiful for your Wednesday. A near perfect day for the middle of the week. Our high temperatures will be sitting in the mid 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick