Super Bowl bets require responsible wagering

(WTRF) The rising popularity of sports betting and Super Bowl weekend may seem like the perfect combination to wager on the game, but if it’s your first time, be careful.



1-800-GAMBLER says if you plan to bet on the big game, be smart.



Follow what they call rules of responsible gaming.



Set a limit and stick to it, don’t borrow money from anyone to gamble, and treat it as entertainment.

Meaning, it’s money that you’re ok if you don’t get back, not an investment you have to recoup.



And, don’t be tricked by a possible big win.