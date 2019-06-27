Superintendent reaffirms support for Brooke County BOE re-organization

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Board of Education has decided to re-organize its central office.

The board voted to do so at Monday’s meeting despite hearing the concerns of some county residents. Even board member Antoinette Perkins has disapproved, saying that the re-organization will put an unrealistic workload on certain faculty and staff members.

Meanwhile, the Brooke County Schools superintendent says that this decision was made with students in mind.

“We looked at the duties that our current staff participate in and what they do to support the schools and we looked at that and just realign some of the duties for the re-organization,” said superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook. “Obviously whenever you do a re-organization, you want to look at costs, help to reduce costs, and provide more for the kids and that’s what we did.”

Dr. Crook asks the community to be patient until everybody gets acclimated and learns the responsibilities of their new positions.

For more information, you can contact the Brooke County Board of Education by calling (304) 737-3481.