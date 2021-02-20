Suspect ‘covered in blood’ taken to jail on murder charge following burglary call in Wellsburg

A man is in jail facing homicide charges after a bloody scene today in Wellsburg.

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Around 6:20 Saturday morning, the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department got a call of a possible burglary at 2645 Charles Street where a neighbor saw a window busted in.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found a window busted in with an air conditioning unit. And once in the home, dispatch found the man of the residence, dead in the kitchen.

After securing the scene, this is where lead investigator Lieutenant Micah Knisley says the suspect came back to the apartment, “covered in blood.”

Jeffery White, 27, was arrested and taken to the Northern Regional Jail on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.

The Wellsburg Police Department will be taking the lead on the case.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time out of respect to the family.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for detail.