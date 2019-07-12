Suspect identified in fatal Steubenville shooting

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Police are searching for a 34 year old man named Shawn Brookings, also known as “Dee G,” in the shooting death of William Ross.

Police Chief Bill McCafferty tells 7news it all happened near the Heritage Place Apartments around 4:00 this morning. That’s when his department received a call about shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they say they found blood, but no victim. They eventually found Ross’ body across the street in an alley off 7th Street.

If you recall, Brookins escaped a traffic stop on Wheeling Island on June 27.

If you have any information on Brookins’ whereabouts, contact Steubenville Police. Stay with 7News for updates on this story.