Suspected gas explosion reduces home to rubble; 4 injured

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak reduced a western Pennsylvania home to a pile of rubble and sent at least four people to hospitals.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the blast just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near a high school in North Franklin Township was widely felt around the area.

Christi Frauenholz, of Canton, Ohio, whose husband was working at the nearby Washington & Jefferson College, said she and others “were about knocked off our feet.”

Rushing to the scene, she found a woman who had escaped sitting on a neighbor’s steps, “bleeding from the ears and head” but able to walk to an ambulance.

Columbia Gas said service was cut to about 60 customers as a precaution. Conditions of the victims weren’t immediately available.

