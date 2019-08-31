Taco Bell dropping some fan favorites from menu

IRVINE, Calif. (CNN/WTRF) — Say adios to some of your Taco Bell favs!

The fast-food chain is revamping it’s menu and dropping some items in the process.

Among the fallen — the cool ranch Doritos locos taco.

But don’t worry — the nacho cheese version isn’t going anywhere.

The double decker taco, beefy mini quesadilla, power menu burrito and chips and salsa will also go.

Taco Bell says it’s all in an effort to streamline the menu.

The changes will take effect on September 12.

