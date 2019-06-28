Taco Bell hotel & other trending news

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology burst into public view in Thursday night's presidential debate, punctuated by a heated exchange between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

It was one of several moments that left the 76-year-old Biden, who entered the night as his party's early front-runner , on the defensive as he works to convince voters he's still in touch with the modern Democratic Party and best-positioned to deny President Donald Trump a second term.