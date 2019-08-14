Take the Challenge & Take Charge; limiting technology for a positive classroom

Take the Challenge & Take Charge is a program with a purpose to cut out any negative use of technology in order to build a positive classroom.

The program is being taught to teachers and faculty at Corpus Christi School in Warwood to fit into their regular curriculum from pre-school to 12th grade.

Take the Challenge & Take Charge is a 5 step teaching lesson that starts with the students thinking about what they want to be when they grow up and figuring out eliminating anything that could potentially get in the way.

Students then do some research themselves by logging the hours of which they use screens throughout the day.

After students find out the number of hours being dedicated to screens, they learn the research connecting aggression and violence in media.

When the research is done, kids then go through one week with zero use of technology, giving them a chance to find new activities and bond with friends.

The final step in the course is to bring back the technology but make a technological budget; consuming the ‘good’ uses of technology and eliminating the ‘bad’ uses of technology.

Other schools and facilities that have conducted the curriculum in their classrooms have seen positive results.

A youth correctional center that has implemented the program saw a 43% decrease in aggressive incidents.

Middles schools implementing the curriculum have seen decreases in smoking, alcohol and marijuana use.

The goal is for results to be shown at Corpus Christi School and eventually expand to schools around the area.

For additional information about the program, you can head over to their website.