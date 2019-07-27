Teens attack homeless men with rocks, bats outside Ohio church

WOOSTER, Ohio (CNN) – Two homeless men were brutally attacked by three teenagers on the steps of a church.

It happened this week in Wooster, Ohio.

Security camera video caught the attack just outside the doors to the building early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victims were sleeping on the steps when the teens came up and threw rocks at them. Then, the teens took turns hitting the men with baseball bats.

The victims — one of them a veteran — suffered injuries to their heads and hands.

The 39-year-old veteran was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police are trying to identify the teens involved in the attack.