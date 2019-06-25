The B&O Railroad’s rich history in Wheeling

Video

by: Kurt Weinschenker

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For roughly half of Wheeling’s 250 years of settled history, Wheeling affected the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, and the railroad affected Wheeling.

Perhaps at no time did the two intertwine as they did during the Civil War.

At the Ohio County Library, about 50 people sprawled across a room to hear Joe Laker’s presentation, “The B&O Railroad and Its Role in the War.”

Laker’s presentation laid out in detail the importance of the railroad and how difficult a time the Union had maintaining a grip on this vital transportation link.

