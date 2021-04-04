The nation’s new infrastructure plan to vaccine passports: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – The eyes of the country were on our region as President Joe Biden traveled to Pittsburgh to unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.



A large focus of the American Jobs Plan is shifting the nation to greener energy over the course of several years. The White House said the largest chunk of the proposal is about $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure.

Also included in the plan is 100 billion for broadband internet.

It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges. It’s a once in a generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system or the space race years ago. In fact, it’s the biggest investment in American jobs since World War II. President Joe Biden

Other Washington lawmakers were also in the Ohio Valley this week.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito was in Paden City check on its new water system. Several years ago, the small town discovered its water contained a toxic dry cleaning chemical. Senator Capito helped secure 10 million dollars worth of federal grants to make sure the city’s water supply is now clean.

This is a right that we have in our country. We have all the technology in the world. We should be assured that our children and grandchildren are drinking water that’s chemical free and very safe. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson visited vaccination sites in the area, and addressed the proposal of vaccine passports. The idea is that everyone carries a card to prove they have the COVID-19 vaccine, but the congressman feels the federal government should not be involved.

It needs to be private. If you’re an airline and you want to require it, that’s one thing. Public schools require it for children for certain vaccinations, but at the end of the day, this ought to be an individual choice. Congressman Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

In West Virginia, an investigation into unreported Coronavirus deaths resulted in a new reporting system. The state’s DHHR will now use an electronic death reporting system. Governor Jim Justice said previous unreported deaths at 70 healthcare facilities were due to the lag time to prepare, submit and issue a death certificate.

7News is proud to announce this year’s 2021 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman Alishah Hardway.

She works as a physicians liaison at Valley Hospice, is on the Board of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and the rotary club, she’s a student and also a wife and mother to two boys. Alishah received flowers, prizes and a $1,000 donation to Valley Hospice. She’s now in the running with a hundred other winners to become Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.

