‘The Safety House’ keeps you prepared for natural disasters

A confirmed EF1 tornado that touched down in Kanawha County Monday caught many Mountain State residents by a surprise.

Tornadoes in West Virginia aren’t very common but one local organization is teaching the public to always be prepared for any natural disaster.

“You don’t expect it in these kinds of areas, but neither do they down where this event occurred,” said Jeff Kady of the Marshall County Firefighters Association.

The Association have created ‘The Safety House’ which simulates natural disasters, such as fires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

The house is also stocked head to toe with safety equipment that will keep you safe in case of a natural disaster.

“Preparation is the key,” said Kady. “Have your children knowledgeable of what to do in the event when you may not be there to guide them out.”

‘The Safety House’ travels to local schools to provide children with fire and natural disaster safety classes.

“Life safety is the most important key.”