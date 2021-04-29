The West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint in Ohio County tonight

(WTRF) The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Ohio County on National Road (U.S. Route 40) near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department in Triadelphia on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

This checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in this area. It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience any of the motoring public, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

If anyone feels they do not wish to travel through the checkpoint on National Road because they feel inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes are Stinger Road to Bain Street if traveling westbound and Bain Street to Stinger Road if traveling eastbound on National Road.