WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is taking their string quintet show on the roads and will be performing a free concert at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

If you like pop, classical or religious tunes, then you will love this concert.

The selection they are playing consists of popular tunes and a few classics so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Reverend Darrel Cummings says he’s happy to welcome them and thinks this is the perfect time to join together as a community.

For them to come to this neighborhood and to be opened up to the public, there are some, perhaps, that would have loved to come down there but didn’t have the finances or the transportation. Here it is going to be made available to them and hopefully this type of music will speak to not just your ears, but to your soul. And again, I’m hoping that it will raise spirits and calm tensions. Reverend Darrel Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The performance will take place on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30.

It is approximately one hour, and seats are first come first serve.t

