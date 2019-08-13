There’s a grass roots effort underway to save EORH

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — They say they’re taking their plea to the top.

It’s being led by Rev. Bill Webster, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church.

He is inviting everyone to gather this Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the hospital.

Rev. Webster says that hour is particularly significant.

“The employees all got notices about possible closures, and all their meetings took place at 5:30,” said Rev. Webster. “And we’re inviting everybody who comes—and everybody in the world—to pray every day at 5:30 p.m. until a resolution is found. Every day at 5:30, stop what you’re doing, and pray about East Ohio Regional Hospital and our sister Hospital, OVMC, across the river.”

Rev. Webster said everyone is invited, from hospital employees to community leaders to citizens.

He said East Ohio Regional Hospital employs hundreds of people, and it’s a viable and much-needed facility.