Three local chefs compete in Watchdog Charity Culinary Cook-off

Tuesday afternoon saw the return of the Watchdog Charity Culinary Cook-off, an Ohio Valley favorite.

With similar rules to the “Chopped” television series on the Food Network, three local chefs are given a secret ingredient to prepare a three-course meal.

The competition is broadcast live on the Watchdog Network and Facebook Live and raises money for a great cause.

“It benefits the United Way,” said Jessica Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “We have some feeding programs in the holidays and this money goes to the feeding programs during Thanksgiving.”

This years chefs are Ryan Butler from Wheeling Brewing Company, Jeramy Tirpak from Good Mansion Wines and Ozzie Hyde of Quaker Steak and Lube.

Their work will be judged by last year’s winners in front of a live audience.