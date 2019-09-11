Tiltonsville man indicted on sexual assault, child abuse charges

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Tiltonsville man is facing some serious charges in an indictment returned against him Tuesday.

Brian Christopher Obloy is charged with one count of sexual assault in the first degree and one count in the third degree.

The 33-year-old is also charged with one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and child abuse resulting in injury.

Obloy is set to appear in court on September 19.

