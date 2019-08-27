Tips on how to stay active during the work shift

BENWOOD, W. Va. (WTRF) — Many people work jobs that require you to sit at your desk all day long during your work shift.

Experts say this can cause many health issues.

Some may find managing your health at a full-time desk job to be difficult but it’s really not that hard.

In fact, Christa Giordano of the Ryan Ferns Healthplex shows us some different ways to keep yourself active while working a desk job.

Giordano says sedentary lifestyles can bring on health issues like muscle tightness in your hips, back and neck.

A good way to reverse or help loosen your muscles on the job starts with your feet.

Giordano says gravity pulls your body downwards, so work from the ground up.

Take a lacrosse ball and roll out the arches and heels of your feet.

Or try rolling out your hamstring to decrease back pain by putting the ball under your leg and rolling it in a zig-zag motion.

Giordano says these activities can increase productivity and you will focus on the project at hand.